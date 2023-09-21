2 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old, Hall County Sheriff’s Office says

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old from South Carolina in Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Junior Gabriel Linares was shot on the 2000 block of Walker Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived and found Linares lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. After police and bystanders provided first aid, Linares was taken to the hospital where later died.

Victor Alejandro Flores, 18, and Anthony Rebollar, 18 have been arrested in connection with Linares’ death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flores has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of THC oil and reckless conduct. Rebollar has been charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime and possession of THC oil.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.