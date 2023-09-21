Asheville man sentenced after fight leads to deadly stabbing

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a stabbing that killed one person in 2020.

Officials said Devone James, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week. He was sentenced to 48 to 70 months in prison.

According to officials, officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to the Klondyke apartment complex on July 1, 2020, after someone reported the stabbing.

Officials stated that investigators determined that the altercation started when the victim pulled out a knife and pointed it at James. Investigators said James disarmed the victim and knocked him to the ground, where he grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the chest. The victim, 43-year-old Trevor Ridge, passed away following the incident.

Officials said they contacted Ridge’s parents before the hearing, and they approved of James’ sentence.

