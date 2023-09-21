Beautiful, but increasingly breezy weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday’s looking like another winner, but things will be getting breezy as the weekend draws closer.

First Alert Headlines

Sun & clouds today, continued comfortable

Breezy conditions develop this evening into Friday

Mostly dry weekend, but watching coastal low’s track

Download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app

This week’s pleasant Fall weather continues today, starting with crisp 50s and low 60s this morning. Light jackets and hoodies will be the way to go as you head out the door, but you can go ahead and lead the rain gear at home again.

Regional Forecast, Thursday (WHNS)

A mix of sun and clouds will continue throughout the day, with temperatures set to climb into the mid 70s across the mountains and low 80s upstate. With humidity levels remaining low, it will be another great day to get outside if you have the chance to. East-northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph, will pick up to around 10-15 mph later this afternoon as an area of low pressure develops off the coast.

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 4:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Friday will be breezy with occasional clouds, but rain doesn’t look to be an issue. The current model trends take the low further out to sea than in previous days, giving us a dry and sunny forecast for the weekend. Keep in mind, this could change if the low tracks closer to the coast, giving us a higher risk for showers and storms for Saturday. The low looks to move north up the East Coast at a faster pace on Sunday, clearing rain out of the Carolinas for the second half of the weekend.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

With this long stretch of dry weather after an abnormally dry start to September, don’t forget to give your lawns and gardens a little love. We’ve only had 0.72″ of rain so far this month which is 1.55″ behind where we should be in rainfall for the month. With the first three weeks of the month being so dry and no major rain in the forecast until maybe the middle of next week the drought status is something we’ll be watching closely.

Abnormally dry for parts of the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.