Coastal Carolinas now face a tropical storm threat

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The coastal storm developing east of Florida is showing an increased risk for tropical development.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen(WHNS)

Expectations regarding the developing coastal low near Florida have changed based on new data coming in today. The National Hurricane Center has now classified the system as Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, as it is beginning to take on more tropical characteristics. The storm is forecast to become a full-fledged tropical storm later today or on Friday. Assuming a system closer to Africa doesn’t develop sooner, the storm would be named Ophelia.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forecast Track
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forecast Track(WHNS)
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forecast Track
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forecast Track(WHNS)

While this does not currently mean anything different in terms of impacts in our area, it is a system that we will be watching much more closely over the next few days. Here at home, we will experience increasingly breezy conditions beginning late today through Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 20-30 mph are likely, and could possibly tip up toward tropical storm-force at times. Isolated power outages are a possibility, and loose objects outdoors should be stored or secured. A few isolated showers on the western fringe of the system could reach communities east of Spartanburg overnight Friday, but these would be brief and are not likely to cause significant problems.

This will be a much bigger issue for along the North and South Carolina coast, as well as a cross the eastern halves of both states. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will push inland as the storm tracks toward the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday. Some slight strengthening is possible before the storm makes landfall there on Saturday morning, but it is not currently expected to become a hurricane.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Friday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Friday(WHNS)

Onshore winds over 40-50 mph will likely lead to flooding along the coast, along with an increased potential for minor wind damage. If you have plans to head to the coast this weekend, you may want to reconsider. Stay tuned for updates as new information comes in.

