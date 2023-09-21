Crumbl holds Easley grand opening Friday
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet addition to Easley will hold its grand opening on Friday. The city officially has a Crumbl Cookies.
The Upstate’s newest Crumbl location is on Rolling Hills Circle.
They feature a weekly rotating menu of specialty cookies.
On Friday and Saturday, Crumbl will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. It is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Click here for more details.
