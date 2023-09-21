Deputies: Arrest made after deceased woman’s card used at Greenville Co. bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection to two incidents involving robbery, theft, and fraudulent usage of financial transaction cards.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators initiated an investigation on July 22 after 31-year-old Trevious Bernard Jackson reportedly approached a lady outside walking her dog and forced her inside her apartment using a gun.

Arrest warrants said once Jackson was inside, he stole the woman’s debit cart, sexually assaulted her and forced her into the bathroom and moved a dresser in front of the door so she could not escape to call for help.

During that investigation, deputies said they received a report on Sept. 12 of an 86-year-old woman found dead inside an apartment on Knights Spur Court in Simpsonville. They learned that multiple attempts to use the woman’s bank card had been made starting Sept. 10.

The sheriff’s office said when they looked into two successful and fraudulent transactions took place on Sept. 11 and 12, they saw Jackson on surveillance using the car to withdraw money.

Investigators are still looking into how Jackson first came in contact with the victim and her cause of death, pending the joint investigation with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said Jackson was arrested on Sept. 15 following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center facing the following charges:

2 counts of 1st degree Burglary

2 counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft

2 counts of financial transaction card fraud

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

1st degree assault

Petit larceny

Pointing and presenting a firearm

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

