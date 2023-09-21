Detectives need help finding runaway Pickens County teen
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.
Deputies said 17-year-old Arianna Youngblood-Fabian ran away from her home in Pickens on Sept. 19.
She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Arianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 864-898-2449.
