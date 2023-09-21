DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WCSC) - A woman accused of hitting a golf cart with her car, killing a woman, and injuring three others while intoxicated was indicted by a South Carolina Grand Jury on four charges.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the grand jury returned indictments against 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski on Sept. 12 for felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

The charges stem from an April 28, 2023, crash on Folly Beach that killed Samantha Miller and injured three others, including Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson. The crash occurred on Miller and Hutchinson’s wedding night.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. (Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)

Komoroski rear-ended the golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. on Apr. 28 in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Avenue, according to Folly Beach Police.

Police said at the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph.

A blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash - more than three times the legal limit.

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit judge denied her request for bond on charges stemming from a deadly DUI crash on Folly Beach in April. (Live 5)

Komorowski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting the hearing stating that Komorowski was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

Her request for bond was denied by Judge Michael Nettles who set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages. In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

