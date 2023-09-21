Event to highlight unsolved missing persons cases in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event in honor of Missing and Unidentified Persons Day.

On Saturday, September 30th, family and friends looking for their loved ones are encouraged to come to Unity Park with pictures and medical documents of their loved ones to continue the search.

Family members can also come and give DNA samples to aid the police investigation.

This event is not just for the loved ones of missing persons. The community is encouraged to come as well to learn how they can help prevent others from going missing.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 320 South Hudson Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.