Event to highlight unsolved missing persons cases in Greenville County

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(WALB)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event in honor of Missing and Unidentified Persons Day.

On Saturday, September 30th, family and friends looking for their loved ones are encouraged to come to Unity Park with pictures and medical documents of their loved ones to continue the search.

Family members can also come and give DNA samples to aid the police investigation.

This event is not just for the loved ones of missing persons. The community is encouraged to come as well to learn how they can help prevent others from going missing.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 320 South Hudson Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting
Heated arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting

Latest News

Canton paper mill
NC Congressman announces grant to help railroad system in Haywood Co
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
What's for dinner? Asian Chicken Wrap
What's for dinner? Asian Chicken Wrap