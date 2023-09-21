Family Bible damaged during Oconee Co. burglary

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was charged in connection with a burglary that left multiple items damaged including a family Bible.

Deputies said on July 14, 25-year-old Geena Ferguson smashed three windows at a home on North Davis Drive. The door to the home was also kicked in.

Blood was left on a window frame and a family Bible was damaged.

Investigators said Ferguson damaged the door frame of the home and the Bible. She suffered a laceration to one of her arms during the crimes, deputies said.

Ferguson has previous convictions for burglary.

