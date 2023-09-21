Former Lowcountry lawmaker David Mack III dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who served Charleston and Dorchester Counties for nearly a quarter-century in the State House has died.

Former Democratic State Rep. David Mack III has died, according to his widow, Sheryl.

Mack was 69 years old.

He served in the South Carolina House representing District 109, which covers parts of Charleston and Dorchester Counties. He served in that seat from 1996 to 2020 when he decided not to run for reelection.

In a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Gov. Henry McMaster called Mack “a remarkable public servant and a true gentleman.”

“He demonstrated a genuine kindness to and compassion for all he encountered,” McMaster said.

The governor said he would order State House flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of his funeral.

My statement on the passing of former State Representative David Mack III: pic.twitter.com/jsXDmvsjHp — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 21, 2023

South Carolina House Democrats also posted a tribute to Mack.

“He made our state - and his community - a better place. We will miss him dearly,” the group said on X.

We mourn the passing of our friend and colleague, Rep. David J. Mack III.



Rep. Mack dedicated over 20 years of his life to public service in the SC House. He made our state - and his community - a better place. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/xwZnLg3E6r — SC House Democrats (@SCHouseDems) September 21, 2023

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) also posted to X on Mack’s passing, calling the former lawmaker “a dear friend and colleague.”

“David represented civil service at its best, and Charleston and our state as a whole is better for it. He always had a kind word for everybody, regardless of who they were,” Smith wrote.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a dear friend and colleague David Mack this morning. David represented civil service at its best, and Charleston and our state as a whole is better for it. He always had a kind word for everybody, regardless of who they were. — schousespeaker (@schousespeaker) September 21, 2023

Rep. Deon Tedder, who was elected into Mack’s former House seat also posted on X, saying he was heartbroken to learn of Mack’s death.

“He was a beacon of integrity and had a deep love for all people,” Tedder said, calling him a mentor and a friend, “but above all, a man of unwavering faith.”

Heartbroken to learn that former State Rep. David Mack III has passed. He was a beacon of integrity & had a deep love for all people. He was not only a mentor & friend but, above all, a man of unwavering faith. Please keep his wife & family lifted in prayer! pic.twitter.com/r8S8XXaeK3 — Rep. Deon Tedder (@deon_tedder) September 21, 2023

House Rep. Wendell Gilliard also released a statement calling Mack “a great visionary and a powerful public servant.”

“For decades, David used his radio program to educate and motivate people throughout South Carolina on political issues,” Gilliard said. “He was a longtime friend and brother to me early in life. We shared the same office suite and sat side by side for many years on the floor at the State House in Columbia. I say job well done, my brother. You will be missed!”

Born Dec. 13, 1953, in Charleston, Mack graduated with a bachelor of sciences degree from Howard University in 1975, according to his biography at the South Carolina State House website.

He also served with the North Charleston Branch of the NAACP and on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Coalition for Black Voter Participation and was co-chair of the Progressive Network, his bio states.

Mack was a businessman and also was the longtime host of a public affairs radio show on Saturdays.

He is survived by his wife and their three children.

Funeral plans were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.