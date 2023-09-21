Greenville County’s new CTE Innovation Center preparing students for the local workforce

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new school year brings new development. Greenville County opened the doors to the new CTE Innovation Center. The nearly 30,000 square foot center gives high school students the opportunity to dive deep into careers within the STEM field, like technology and engineering. Wednesday, they welcomed the public in to see what it’s all about.

One year ago, district leaders put the first shovels in the ground.

“And here we are today one year later, and it is a reality,” said Katie Porter, the Director of the CTE Innovation Center.

Now, CTE Innovation Center runs like a well-oiled machine.

“You will see programs here one that you will not see anywhere else in this country at the high school level,” said Dr. Burke Royster, the Greenville County Schools Superintendent.

The 5 programming courses at the center are based on employment needs in the state. Giving students a chance to learn hands-on skills before entering the workforce. The programs include auto research, aerospace, robotics, clean energy and cybersecurity.  Each with specialized labs and technology, plus study rooms, a café and an outdoor classroom.

“This past year nearly 4,900 students earned over 10,000 industry certification they can leave us go directly to work highway age entry level job,” said Dr. Royster.

The goal is to continue growing the number of certifications each year. The center’s technology and courses will evolve and expand with industry trends.

“The students have more fun. They have already created DC motors and batteries, they’re creating solar panels, they’ve created biodiesel,” explained Porter.

Wednesday, they unveiled a plaque, dedicating the center to the Board of Trustees and district leaders.

Greenville County's new CTE Innovation Center preparing students for the local workforce
