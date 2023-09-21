Greenville man falls to his knees in shock after $300,000 lottery win

Lottery tickets
Lottery tickets(WIS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a man recently won big while playing the lottery in Greenville.

Officials said the man was heading home from work when he stopped at a Marathon gas station on Woodruff Road and bought a scratch-off ticket.

According to officials, he scratched the ticket while putting gas in his car and fell to his knees when he realized he won $300,000. “I’m still working,” the man said following his win.

Officials stated that the man said he plans to use the money to help his family and others.

