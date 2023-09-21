Greer man accused of child sex crimes faces up to 100 years in prison

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Attorney General’s Office said a Greer man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to a child pornography investigation.

According to officials, 46-year-old Charles Todd Reid possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Reid is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

