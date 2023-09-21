Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs stands on the field before a preseason NFL...
Cowboys believe CB Trevon Diggs tore his right ACL in practice, AP source says
Alex Liddy
Officials asking for public’s help solving 2020 Mauldin murder
Arianna Youngblood-Fabian
Detectives need help finding runaway Pickens County teen