NC Congressman announces grant to help railroad system in Haywood Co

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Chuck Edwards announced that the Blue Ridge Southern Railroad in Haywood County was recently awarded a grant to help with funding following the closing of the Canton paper mill.

Officials said the grant will award the railroad $12.6 million in funding through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program.

“As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’m pleased to announce that $12.6 million will be awarded to Blue Ridge Southern Railroad for its rail line in Haywood County, which was adversely impacted by the Pactiv Evergreen mill shutdown in Canton, said Congressman Edwards. “This project is part of a larger Federal Railroad Administration grant of $1.4 billion for 70 projects.”

The Pactiv Evergreen paper mill officially closed earlier this year as a part of the company’s restructuring efforts.

“The Blue Ridge Southern Railroad is essential to serving the Premier Magnesia plants in Waynesville, one of Haywood County’s largest employers,” Edwards said. “It is critical to keeping Premier Magnesia in Haywood County, and to maintaining a future industrial presence in the area. I am grateful to the FRA for recognizing the importance of this rail line to WNC.”

