Officials asking for public’s help solving 2020 Mauldin murder

Alex Liddy
Alex Liddy(Mauldin Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help solving a 2020 cold case murder.

Officers said the victim, Alex Liddy, was found dead in her apartment at 10 Moore Street on February 11, 2020. They added that Liddy’s death was later ruled a homicide.

According to officers, they are looking for information about where Liddy could have been from February 9 to February 11.

Anyone with information regarding Liddy or the case can contact officers anonymously at 864-289-8983, 864-775-9087, or jwillson@mauldinpolice.com. People can also give information online.

