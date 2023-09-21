Officials asking for public’s help solving 2020 Mauldin murder

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help solving a 2020 cold case murder.

Officers said the victim, Alex Liddy, was found dead in her apartment at 10 Moore Street on February 11, 2020. They added that Liddy’s death was later ruled a homicide.

According to officers, they are looking for information about where Liddy could have been from February 9 to February 11.

Anyone with information regarding Liddy or the case can contact officers anonymously at 864-289-8983, 864-775-9087, or jwillson@mauldinpolice.com. People can also give information online.

