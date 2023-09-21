Officials issue boil water advisory for parts of Westminster

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster announced that a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the area.

Officials said the advisory impacts residents living on N. Horseshoe Bridge Road, all the roads off of N. Horseshoe Bridge Road, and the portion of Highway 76 from Westminster to the Welcome Church Community.

According to officials, residents living in these areas are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking. They added that any ice made from water not boiled should also not be used.

Officials stated that they are currently testing bacteriological samples in the Welcome Church community to determine if the water has been contaminated by a major water line break, which caused the system to lose pressure.

Officials said they are currently working to correct this problem. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center

Latest News

Alex Liddy
Officials asking for public’s help solving 2020 Mauldin murder
Arianna Youngblood-Fabian
Detectives need help finding runaway Pickens County teen
Potential concerns for fall travel season
Potential concerns for fall travel season
Suspect indicted in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Suspect indicted in Folly Beach wedding night crash