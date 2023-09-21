Officials issue boil water advisory for parts of Westminster

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster announced that a boil water advisory was issued for parts of the area.

Officials said the advisory impacts residents living on N. Horseshoe Bridge Road, all the roads off of N. Horseshoe Bridge Road, and the portion of Highway 76 from Westminster to the Welcome Church Community.

According to officials, residents living in these areas are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking. They added that any ice made from water not boiled should also not be used.

Officials stated that they are currently testing bacteriological samples in the Welcome Church community to determine if the water has been contaminated by a major water line break, which caused the system to lose pressure.

Officials said they are currently working to correct this problem. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.