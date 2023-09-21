Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting
Heated arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting

Latest News

FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway
A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Canton paper mill
NC Congressman announces grant to help railroad system in Haywood Co