SCDC: Inmate accused of sexually assaulting SC detention center employee

Timothy Darren Sherard Jr.
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr.(SCDC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating a sexual assault that took place at the McCormick Correctional Institution on Wednesday.

Officials said charges are pending against 23-year-old inmate Timothy Darren Sherard Jr. He was in jail for false imprisonment and assault and battery first degree.

According to the SCDC, the employee who was assaulted is being treated at a local hospital.

Charges will be released when arrest warrants are served and Sherard is being moved to another institution Thursday night.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest
Arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting
Heated arguments and tensions flare at Greenville County council meeting

Latest News

Thursday was the first time Murdaugh appeared in state court since his double murder conviction.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes — the first time he’s admitted blame to a judge
Powerball to start off fall season with $725 million jackpot
Powerball to start off fall season with $725 million jackpot
Anderson County deputies are searching for missing woman last seen on Tuesday morning.
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe
Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, S.C. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023....
Alex Murdaugh plans to do something he hasn’t yet done in court — plead guilty
Powerball jackpot graphic
Powerball to start off fall season with $725 million jackpot