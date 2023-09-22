Multiple students given THC gummies at Spartanburg High School, one sent to hospital

This is principal Andrew McMillan from Spartanburg High School writing to let you know about an incident that happened today. We want to make sure you have accurate information and to encourage you to talk with your students because it is an important opportunity for them to learn safety measures that are important in today’s world.

During school, a student shared gummies that contain THC with other students. At this time, we are aware of 11 students who ingested these gummies. This was an isolated incident that was quickly contained by SHS administrators and law enforcement.

THC is clearly an inappropriate substance for children that is not allowed at SHS or in District 7. We are still working through the investigation, but it is possible that some students who ingested the gummies were not aware of what they contained. Parents and guardians, please take this opportunity to counsel and educate your children on the dangers that can arise from taking or ingesting items given to them by others or that they cannot verify what the item contains. These products are packaged, marked, and tailored to susceptible young people, and can lead to serious health issues.

SHS is a place of teaching and learning, and situations like this are unacceptable. Our student handbook specifically outlines our policies and procedures as well as consequences for this type of behavior. We value the safety of each and every student, faculty, and staff member at SHS.

Incidents like this often lead to misinformation on social media and in the community. We want to be sure you have accurate information and the opportunity to ask questions, if you have them. I am always available to you and I thank you for your support and understanding as we work through this situation.