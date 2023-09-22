Multiple students given THC gummies at Spartanburg High School, one sent to hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 7 announced that a student was sent to the hospital Thursday after multiple students were given gummies that contained THC at Spartanburg High School.

Officials said the student who was sent to the hospital was treated and released.

According to officials, at least 11 students ingested the gummies. They added that it is possible that some of the students who ate them were not aware that they contained THC.

Following the incident, Spartanburg High School Principal Andrew McMillan sent the following message to parents.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

