Boil water advisory issued for certain Clemson residents

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced that officials have issued a boil water advisory for certain parts of the area.

Officials said residents in Fort Hill Commons, Tillman Place and CollegeHeights Boulevard will be impacted by the advisory. They added that people living in the area from 102 to 200 and 103 to 111 Kelly Road are also impacted.

According to officials, residents in these areas should vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it. Residents should also avoid using any ice made from unboiled water.

Officials stated that the advisory is due to a water line tie-in on Kelly Road. Officials said the tie-in was supposed to be for a limited area on Kelly Road, but a valve issue forced crews to shut off more than expected. Officials are currently collecting water samples and hope to be done with testing by around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

Anyone with information regarding the advisory can call the City of Clemson Utilities Department at 864-653-2046 or the Police Department at 864-624-2000 after normal business hours. People can also find information at www.cityofclemson.org.

