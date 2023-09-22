Coroner investigating deadly I-85 crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash that took place along the interstate in Anderson County Friday morning.

The coroner said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on I-85 near exit 14 and blocked all lanes.

Lanes were reopened around 5:30 a.m.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Officers searching for owner after goat found in Williamston

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.