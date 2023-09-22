Coroner investigating deadly I-85 crash in Anderson Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash that took place along the interstate in Anderson County Friday morning.

The coroner said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on I-85 near exit 14 and blocked all lanes.

Lanes were reopened around 5:30 a.m.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

