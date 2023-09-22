Deputies: Bloodhounds searching for man who knocked woman unconscious in Newberry

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of knocking a woman unconscious Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is involved in assaulting his companion. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Deputies are using bloodhounds to search the area of SC 34 near Scheck Road to look for the man who is wearing a green shirt.

Be aware of heavy law enforcement in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

