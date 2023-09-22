Loved ones hold vigil for Tucker Hipps nine years after his death

Loved ones of a Clemson student who died during a pledge run are coming together for a vigil.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday marks nine years since the passing of Tucker Hipps. He was just 19 years old and pledging Sigma Phi Epsilon when he died in 2014.

Hipps’ parents say he died during a hazing incident and have been fighting for answers ever since.

A vigil will be held Friday morning at the site of his death on a bridge along Highway 314.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

