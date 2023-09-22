Loose tire goes through windshield of van on interstate, kills 2

Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger...
Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger van, authorities said.(Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state say two men died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger van they were driving.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, the tire went through the vehicle’s windshield on Interstate 5 near the Lakewood area on Thursday morning.

Troopers said the van was carrying eight passengers at the time of the collision.

Several people inside the van were reportedly struck by the tire. An 18-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were killed, troopers said.

“I am saddened to announce that as a result of the crash, two people have died,” Dattilo said.

Another passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital with five others uninjured.

Troopers shared that it’s possible another driver may have hit the tire and it popped up and hit the van, or it could have come off another car before striking the van.

Washington state authorities are asking for witnesses to contact WSP Trooper Cody Fath at 360-764-0922 if they have any further information about what happened.

Troopers closed the right travel lane on the interstate for several hours for their on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed
Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
Lawmakers approve $10 million in funding for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM