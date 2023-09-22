Más Salsa Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from September 15 through October 15. The White House Initiative on Advancing Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics (part of the U.S. Department of Education) calls the month, “a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community.” It says the initiative began as “Hispanic Heritage Week” in 1968 but was extended to a month in 1988.

In the Upstate, the Hispanic Alliance is kicking off the month of celebrations with Más Salsa at Camperdown Plaza on Friday, September 22, at 6:00 p.m. Director of Public Relations and Development for the Hispanic Alliance, Andrew Skinner, explained, “The first hour is a salsa dance lesson.” After the lesson, dancers can get their groove on while live music plays throughout the plaza.

Development and Public Relations Coordinator for the Hispanic Alliance, Cesar Salas, explained how the idea came to life. He said, “It’s a collaboration between Upstate International and Hispanic Alliance to bring this to life. You know, they’ve already been doing this for the whole Summer series, Salsa At Sunset, and we just decided to call it Más Salsa so that we could bring you some more enjoyment and fun here at Camperdown.

This is what the Hispanic Alliance writes about the event on their website: “To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Alliance and Upstate International are partnering to bring Upstate residents Más Salsa, a bonus edition of a favorite Greenville event. At Camperdown Plaza on Friday, September 22 at 6 p.m., the two Greenville-based organizations are celebrating the myriad of Hispanic cultures present in the Upstate with a free event that is open for all to attend.”

If dancers’ legs still aren’t tired after all of the salsa on Friday night, the Hispanic Alliance is hosting spin classes with CYCLEBAR on Saturday Morning (9/23). Classes take place at 9 a.m., 10 .a.m, and 11 a.m.. Registration for the event is $10. CLICK HERE to learn more about the cycling event.

