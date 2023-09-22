Over 100 without power after truck crashes into power pole in Greenville

Power pole hit in Greenville
Power pole hit in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said crews are investigating after a truck crashed into a power pole on Friday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened along Randall Street at around 2:54 p.m. They added that no injuries were reported following the collision.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, around 150 customers in the area are currently without power.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

