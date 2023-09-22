Police: Upstate hemp store sold products with illegal THC levels

Michael Alexander, the owner of Palmetto Hemp Provisions, was arrested.
Michael Alexander, the owner of Palmetto Hemp Provisions, was arrested.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department arrested the owner of an Upstate hemp store after investigators said products were found to contain too much THC.

According to arrest warrants, in July a random parcel inspection in Greenville County uncovered 31 pounds of plant material destined for Palmetto Hemp Provisions on West Stone Avenue.

Samples taken to the Greenville County drug lab for testing revealed the material contained Delta-9 THC above 0.3 percent, which is the limit before it is considered illegal marijuana in South Carolina.

In August and September, an undercover operative bought products from the store that also contained enough THC to be considered illegal marijuana, according to police.

Officers said the owner of the store, Michael Alexander, admitted to buying the product. He is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a Schedule I drug.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest

Latest News

Charlotte's Web at the SC Children's Theatre
Charlotte's Web at the SC Children's Theatre
Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Deputies: Bloodhounds searching for man who knocked woman unconscious in Newberry
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up comedy tour coming to Greenville
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up comedy tour coming to Greenville