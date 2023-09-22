Police: Upstate hemp store sold products with illegal THC levels

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department arrested the owner of an Upstate hemp store after investigators said products were found to contain too much THC.

According to arrest warrants, in July a random parcel inspection in Greenville County uncovered 31 pounds of plant material destined for Palmetto Hemp Provisions on West Stone Avenue.

Samples taken to the Greenville County drug lab for testing revealed the material contained Delta-9 THC above 0.3 percent, which is the limit before it is considered illegal marijuana in South Carolina.

In August and September, an undercover operative bought products from the store that also contained enough THC to be considered illegal marijuana, according to police.

Officers said the owner of the store, Michael Alexander, admitted to buying the product. He is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a Schedule I drug.

