Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help feeding animals

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is going to the community for help.

They are asking people to donate unopened bags of pet food to help feed at-risk animals.

Fifteen to 30-pound bags of unopened dog food have been added to the list of acceptable items to donate.

Donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office located at 164 Govt. Complex Drive in Columbus, North Carolina.

