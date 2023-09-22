Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help feeding animals

Polk County pet food drive.
Polk County pet food drive.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is going to the community for help.

They are asking people to donate unopened bags of pet food to help feed at-risk animals.

Fifteen to 30-pound bags of unopened dog food have been added to the list of acceptable items to donate.

Donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office located at 164 Govt. Complex Drive in Columbus, North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
Casey Young
Man arrested after girlfriend’s disappearance no longer on house arrest

Latest News

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up comedy tour coming to Greenville
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up comedy tour coming to Greenville
Food Truck Friday: La Katrina Mia
Food Truck Friday: La Katrina Mia
Officers searching for owner after goat found in Williamston
Officers searching for owner after goat found in Williamston
Asheville man sentenced after fight leads to deadly stabbing
Asheville man sentenced after fight leads to deadly stabbing
Pot-belly pig found in Anderson County
Pot-belly pig found in Anderson County