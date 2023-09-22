Pot-belly pig found in Anderson County

By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a pot-belly pig.

Deputies say the pig was found near Old Dobbins Bridge Road and Hard Cash Lane in Fair Play on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Animal Control Unit with any information on the pig and its owner.

