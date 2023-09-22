Spartanburg County Foundation honors non-profits in community

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five Spartanburg County non-profits got quite the surprise this week when they received a $2,500 grant from the Spartanburg County Foundation just because.

“Just Because Day is not only about a grant to the organization, but it’s about building awareness,” said VP of Grants & Community Impact at the Spartanburg County Foundation Ashley Whitt.

Helping Hands Ministries of Woodruff has been serving the community for over 30 years.

“Our main focus is to provide food to help people, give them a hand up,” said Director Sandi Turner.

Helping Hands was one of the non-profits given the Just Because Day grant this past week, money that Turner says will help go purchase a commercial refrigerator.

“We seem to be one of the best kept secrets in town, but we don’t want to be,” she said.

The other recipients of grants were Shepherd’s Center of Spartanburg, Spartanburg Shares, South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry, and Brown Girls Read.

