Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed

Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016 school shooting in Townville, SC.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jesse Osborne, who opened fire on the playground of Townville Elementary School in 2016, had his prison sentence amended on Friday.

The court order changed his two life sentences to 75 years in prison for both counts of murder. According to officials, changing his sentence to a numerical figure allows him to participate in different programs in the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Osborne was 14 years old when he shot and killed 6-year-old Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary. He also killed his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before the school shooting.

Prosecutors said if Osborne were older at the time of the murders, they would have recommended the death penalty.

In a hearing earlier this year, Osborne, now 21, apologized to his victims in court for the first time. His defense attorney Frank Eppes asked a judge to consider resentencing him to 30 years in prison for murder and 15 for attempted murder, citing his age, mental health and history of abuse.

Friday’s court order denies the request for a reduced sentence, saying 75 years is still “effectively a life sentence.”

“At the time of the hearing on the defendant’s motion for reconsideration, defendant had not come to terms with his crimes committed at Townville Elementary School, although he had done so for the murder of his father,” the order states. “Additional, defendant essentially isolated himself in his cell thereby avoiding stressors that could complicate and/or aggravate defendant’s mental health.”

The order says Osborne declined mental health treatment offered by the Department of Corrections.

Below is the full court order:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Judge sentences Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne to life in prison
Jesse Osborne is in court for his sentencing hearing.
Townville school shooter apologizes for first time in court, asks for shorter sentence
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Parents, educators speak at 2016 Townville Elementary shooting hearing
Townville teacher

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
Lawmakers approve $10 million in funding for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center
USC, Clemson University and MUSC are collaborating to conduct the research and improve...
Lawmakers approve $10 million in funding for Alzheimer's Disease Research Center
Comedian Trey Kennedy coming to Greenville in September
Comedian Trey Kennedy coming to Greenville in September
Powerball jackpot graphic
Powerball jackpot increases to $750 million