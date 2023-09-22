University of South Carolina vs. Mississippi State University, game preview

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) football team is looking to earn a win against...
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) football team is looking to earn a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1).(Gamecocks Football Twitter)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) football team is looking to earn a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1).

The Gamecocks are looking for a rebound victory after the team lost 24-14, against the defending national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs.

After fighting valiantly, and even leading at sometimes during the first half of the game against Georgia, the Gamecocks completely collapsed in the second half, failing to score a single point in the last two quarters of the game.

With Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. injured, quarterback Spencer Rattler will continue to rely on his favorite target so far this season, senior wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The key problem for South Carolina, heading into the game against the Bulldogs is if the team can finally have a consistent running game. The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in total rushing yards and their one-dimensional offense was an issue once Georgia figured out their passing game.

You can watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 23 on SEC Network, Fubo, and ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or being tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Michael Alexander, the owner of Palmetto Hemp Provisions, was arrested.
Police: Upstate hemp store sold products with illegal THC levels
David Kersnowski
Deputies searching for missing teenager who could be in danger

Latest News

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talking at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.
Clemson turns to former backup kicker ahead of FSU
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule
Presbyterian players direct their celebrations toward the Wofford student section after scoring...
Presbyterian beats Wofford with last-second touchdown
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Boston named AP Rookie of the Year