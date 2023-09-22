Upstate football teams face off on the first day of fall

FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour
FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is in the air in the Upstate, and teams across the Upstate are facing off to kick off the season.

This week, FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour’s Game of the Week is D.W. Daniel at Riverside.

We visited Riverside earlier this week to talk to players about a special gesture that had a large impact on the team.

We are following all of the biggest matchups in the area live tonight. You can visit our scoreboard to keep up with all of the latest scores.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Ordinance Could Shut Down Clubs or Bars
Ordinance Could Shut Down Clubs or Bars
Tucker Hipps Vigil
Tucker Hipps Vigil
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed
Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne had his life prison sentences amended to a numerical...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed