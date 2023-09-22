Woman charged after allegedly using Clemson tickets to scam victims

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was recently taken into custody for allegedly scamming victims using tickets to Clemson sporting events.

Deputies said Abbryanna McGowan was charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses.

According to deputies, McGowan allegedly took $200 from a victim through the scam.

Deputies stated that McGowen is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center. However, she has outstanding warrants with multiple agencies.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Ordinance Could Shut Down Clubs or Bars
Ordinance Could Shut Down Clubs or Bars
Tucker Hipps Vigil
Tucker Hipps Vigil
FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour
Upstate football teams face off on the first day of fall
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed