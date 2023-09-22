Woman charged after allegedly using Clemson tickets to scam victims

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was recently taken into custody for allegedly scamming victims using tickets to Clemson sporting events.

Deputies said Abbryanna McGowan was charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses.

According to deputies, McGowan allegedly took $200 from a victim through the scam.

Deputies stated that McGowen is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center. However, she has outstanding warrants with multiple agencies.

