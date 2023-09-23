Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a person was hit and killed along I-85 Southbound Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. along I-85 near exit 14 and blocked all lanes.

According to troopers, the victim was standing near a disabled pickup truck when a tractor-trailer crashed into the truck and caused it to hit the victim.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim passed away following the crash. However, they haven’t released any other information about the victim.

The coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old Efren Antonio Gomez Mongado.

I-85 Southbound reopened around 5:30 a.m.

