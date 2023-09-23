Deputies find missing 61-year-old woman

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Saluda Street in Chesnee after she walked away from her home on Saluda Street at around 2 a.m. wearing a yellow skirt and mismatched shoes.

Deputies announced she was found at around 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed
Michael Alexander, the owner of Palmetto Hemp Provisions, was arrested.
Police: Upstate hemp store sold products with illegal THC levels
Multiple students given THC gummies at Spartanburg High School
Multiple students given THC gummies at Spartanburg High School, one sent to hospital

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.
Recap of Daniel vs. Riverside
Game of the Week: Daniel downs Riverside with wild plays
7th annual International Festival returns to Spartanburg
7th annual International Festival returns to Spartanburg
Fashion Show for Dogs
Fashion Show for Dogs