Deputies find missing 61-year-old woman

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing 61-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Saluda Street in Chesnee after she walked away from her home on Saluda Street at around 2 a.m. wearing a yellow skirt and mismatched shoes.

Deputies announced she was found at around 9:30 a.m.

