Deputies searching for missing teenager who could be in danger
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for David Kersnowski, a missing 14-year-old who could be in danger.
Deputies said Kersnowski was last seen along Sierra Drive in Easley wearing black shoes, khaki pants and a navy shirt.
Anyone with information regarding Kernowski is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
