Deputies searching for missing teenager who could be in danger

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for David Kersnowski, a missing 14-year-old who could be in danger.

Deputies said Kersnowski was last seen along Sierra Drive in Easley wearing black shoes, khaki pants and a navy shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Kernowski is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

