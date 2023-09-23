DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County dispatch said crews are responding to a fire at the Dollar General Distribution Center on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a call came in at around 12:47 p.m. and about eight fire departments are currently on scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

