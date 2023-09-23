FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina head into crucial matchups

The latest polls in college football
The latest polls in college football
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina face crucial matchups this week as Clemson faces ACC rival Florida State and South Carolina tries to bounce back from their loss to Georgia against Mississippi State.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss what’s at stake for both teams.

Georgia remained at the top of the AP rankings this week after a ten-point win over South Carolina. Our analysts discussed whether Georgia is still the best in the country and why some “bad” wins are penalized more than others.

Our analysts discuss the latest polls and whether teams belong where they are ranked

Clemson and South Carolina have a lot on the line this week, with each team facing an important matchup. Our analysts talk about both teams and what is at stake for each of them.

Our analysts discuss Clemson's and South Carolina's matchups this week and what is on the line for each team

This week of college football is full of great matchups. Our analysts look at the biggest games and pick who they think will win.

Our analysts take a look at the biggest matchups of the week and choose who will win

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Recap of Daniel vs. Riverside
Game of the Week: Daniel downs Riverside with wild plays
Riverside cheerleaders perform
Riverside cheerleaders perform ahead of matchup with D.W. Daniel
Riverside athletic director
Riverside's athletic director discusses the school's programs
Coach and players interview
Riverside players and coaches discuss matchup with D.W. Daniel