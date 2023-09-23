Lauren Co. deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old

Layla Nicole Ceasar
Layla Nicole Ceasar(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday night.

Officials said 15-year-old Layla Nicole Ceasar was last seen at Fountain Inn High at 6:30 p.m.

She was wearing Hunter green pants, tie dye crop top and baby blue pink and white crocs, according to deputies.

Ceasar is five-feet-six inches tall, 165 pounds with reddish/brown long wavy hair

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call dispatch at 864-984-2523.

