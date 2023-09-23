New Horizon Family Health expanding services with mobile medical team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lack of access to transportation creates many barriers for people in Greenville County, including healthcare. New Horizon Family Health Services is taking its services on the road.

“A lot of our patients just have barriers to care that they are facing. One of these is a lack of transportation to get to the doctor’s office,” said Rachel Amaral, the Program Coordinator at New Horizon Family Health Services.

That’s where the mobile team steps in. Amaral says the initiative was funded by the American Rescue Plan. Aimed at eliminating healthcare barriers, something New Horizon’s 3 clinics already do—but this expands further.

“We can go anywhere, see anyone,” she said.

The mobile medical team has two exam rooms. Most services offered in the clinics are available on the 35 foot bus.

“We can have our primary medical services, preventative care, treatment of chronic conditions, treatment of minor illnesses,” said Amaral.

Care provided by a nurse, medical assistant and a primary care physician, It’s a small space and small team, filling a big need.

“We did a needs assessment through New Horizon to figure out where we can reach the underserved and vulnerable communities in our area,” said Amaral.

A study by Bon Secours recognized the northern area of Greenville County as “medically underserved.” The team will soon create a schedule for where the mobile unit will travel, and when.

“I love being able to care for patients by bringing healthcare to them,” she said.

