New Horizon Family Health expanding services with mobile medical team

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lack of access to transportation creates many barriers for people in Greenville County, including healthcare. New Horizon Family Health Services is taking its services on the road.

“A lot of our patients just have barriers to care that they are facing. One of these is a lack of transportation to get to the doctor’s office,” said Rachel Amaral, the Program Coordinator at New Horizon Family Health Services.

That’s where the mobile team steps in. Amaral says the initiative was funded by the American Rescue Plan. Aimed at eliminating healthcare barriers, something New Horizon’s 3 clinics already do—but this expands further.

“We can go anywhere, see anyone,” she said.

The mobile medical team has two exam rooms. Most services offered in the clinics are available on the 35 foot bus.

“We can have our primary medical services, preventative care, treatment of chronic conditions, treatment of minor illnesses,” said Amaral.

Care provided by a nurse, medical assistant and a primary care physician, It’s a small space and small team, filling a big need.

“We did a needs assessment through New Horizon to figure out where we can reach the underserved and vulnerable communities in our area,” said Amaral.

A study by Bon Secours recognized the northern area of Greenville County as “medically underserved.” The team will soon create a schedule for where the mobile unit will travel, and when.

“I love being able to care for patients by bringing healthcare to them,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
DUI suspect indicted after deadly wedding night golf cart crash
Trey Chavez Brown
Upstate man convicted of murder killed in Columbia detention center
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Trevious Bernard Jackson
Deputies: Man assaulted woman, used deceased elderly victim’s debit card in Greenville County
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Fashion Show for Dogs
Fashion Show for Dogs
New Horizon Family Health expanding services with mobile medical team
New Horizon Family Health expanding services with mobile medical team
David Kersnowski
Deputies searching for missing teenager who could be in danger
Riverside cheerleaders perform
Riverside cheerleaders perform ahead of matchup with D.W. Daniel