Ophelia slowly departs, setting up Sunday sun

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Quiet, Fall weather resumes for a few days before showers return.

Tropical Storm Ophelia will continue to bring rain and gusty winds from North Carolina to the Northeast tonight as it continues to track northward. Some clouds on the fringe of the storm will hover in our skies during the evening, then clear up overnight. Winds will ease up as well, leaving us with cool, comfortable weather for the first night of Fall. Lows will dip to the low 50s across the mountains, and upper 50s upstate. Some patchy mountain fog may develop before sunrise.

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

Sunday will live up to its namesake with mostly sunny skies, and more comfortable conditions. Highs will level off in the upper 70s to low 80s with light NNW winds, so make some time to get outside if you can! Monday will be a repeat, making for a beautiful start to the work week.

Rain Chance, Next 7 Days (WHNS)

A slow-moving cold front will begin to settle over the Appalachians and Deep South on Tuesday, setting the stage for a more unsettled weather pattern to take us through the rest of the work week. Skies will run a bit cloudier Tuesday through Friday, with some sun breaking through at times. Occasional showers will settle in with the front as well, keeping things occasionally soggy as the front stalls and breaks down over the region.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Temperatures will take a cooler turn as well. Highs through this stretch will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, before climbing back toward the middle and upper 70s when sun returns next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.