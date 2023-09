GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the central Atlantic. The storm is not expected to pose any threat to the United States, as it eventually curves northward over open water by midweek.

Tropical Storm Philippe (WHNS)

Even with gradual strengthening expected through midweek, the storm is not likely to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Philippe Forecast Track (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.