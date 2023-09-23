Two killed after driver flees traffic stop in Asheville

(CBS46 News)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Deportment says two people are now dead after an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Police say they tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Challenger matching the description of a suspect vehicle.

Officials say the suspect vehicle had fled the scene of an assault that took place downtown.

While attempting to stop the vehicle - officers say they lost sight of it.

Police say they later found the vehicle nearby, down an embankment on Hilliard Ave.

Officials say they tried to render aid to the trapped occupants until EMS arrived, but the driver and passenger died on scene.

Officials say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Darriann Waters and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Maurice Jones.

Police say they’re still investigating.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, contact the Asheville Police Deportment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit along I-85 in Anderson Co.
Jesse Osborne appears in court for hearing to request reduced prison sentence for deadly 2016...
Townville school shooter’s life sentences changed
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Michael Alexander, the owner of Palmetto Hemp Provisions, was arrested.
Police: Upstate hemp store sold products with illegal THC levels
David Kersnowski
Deputies searching for missing teenager who could be in danger

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe Forecast Track
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic
FILE: Generic fire photo
DISPATCH: Crews responding to fire at Dollar General Distribution Center
Floods from Tropical Storm Ophelia in Winterville
Tropical Storm Ophelia floods parts of Winterville
Lauren Co. deputies find runaway 15-year-old