Two killed after driver flees traffic stop in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Deportment says two people are now dead after an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Police say they tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Challenger matching the description of a suspect vehicle.

Officials say the suspect vehicle had fled the scene of an assault that took place downtown.

While attempting to stop the vehicle - officers say they lost sight of it.

Police say they later found the vehicle nearby, down an embankment on Hilliard Ave.

Officials say they tried to render aid to the trapped occupants until EMS arrived, but the driver and passenger died on scene.

Officials say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Darriann Waters and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Maurice Jones.

Police say they’re still investigating.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, contact the Asheville Police Deportment.

