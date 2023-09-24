24-year-old dies after crash involving 3 vehicles in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles early Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 1:41 a.m. on W. Blue Ridge Drive near Leone Avenue.

Officials said two people were traveling south on a moped when the driver was slowing in traffic and hit by a 2016 Chrysler 200. The driver of the moped was then ejected and hit by another vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, traveling north, officials said.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene, while the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 24-year-old Cristian Adones Reyes-Cantillano.

