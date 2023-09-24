Coroner needs help to identify pedestrian hit by vehicle

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 12:35 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near the intersection of Clairmont Road.

Officials said the man was walking in the middle of the road when he were hit by the vehicle.

The coroner said the man is white and appears to be in his mid-to-late 40s, around six-feet-two inches tall with a slender build. The man also has short dark hair and was wearing blue jeans, blue plaid shirt and boots at the time of the incident.

If anyone has information about this incident, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.