Deputies searching for missing autistic 25-year-old

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man last seen on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Antonio Rivera was last seen in a 2016 Kia Sorento with an SC tag number:TIC397.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

