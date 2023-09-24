Dry and comfortable Monday, then showers return

Bryan's Saturday night forecast
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pleasant weather sticks around a bit longer, but an unsettled turn is ahead.

Tranquil weather will continue tonight, despite some clouds occasionally drifting in from the west. Temperatures will remain cool and Fall-like, settling into the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Per usual, expect some patchy fog to settle in around the mountains by daybreak.

Bus Stop Forecast, Monday
Bus Stop Forecast, Monday(WHNS)

Monday gets the new work and school week going on a pleasant note. Skies will run partly to mostly sunny throughout the day after any morning fog dissipates, and we’ll look for another round of pleasantly warm temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Regional Forecast, Monday
Regional Forecast, Monday(WHNS)

A slow-moving cold front will begin to settle over the Appalachians and Deep South on Tuesday, setting the stage for a more unsettled weather pattern to take us through the rest of the work week. Skies will run a bit cloudier Tuesday through Friday, with some sun breaking through at times. Occasional showers will settle in with the front as well, keeping things occasionally soggy as the front stalls and breaks down over the region.

Rain Chance, Next 7 Days
Rain Chance, Next 7 Days(WHNS)

Temperatures will take a cooler turn as well. Highs through this stretch will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, before climbing back toward the middle and upper 70s when sun returns next weekend.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

